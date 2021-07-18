Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 18, 2021
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX 645Z
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ladybird
rpdie
hand
pride
holding
gentle
HD Teen Wallpapers
child
ladybug
Women Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
finger
People Images & Pictures
human
Tattoo Images & Pictures
skin
Backgrounds
Related collections
Simtec
5 photos · Curated by Francesca DS
simtec
ladybug
ladybird
Hands
10 photos · Curated by cody Victorino
hand
finger
human
Global Day Collage Elements
45 photos · Curated by Emily Luttrull
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds