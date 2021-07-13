Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shardar Tarikul Islam
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
Canon, EOS 1200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Butterfly Images
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
moth
Free stock photos
Related collections
Flowers and Plants
344 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
plant
Flower Images
petal
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Balance and Wellness
66 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
balance
wellness
Website Backgrounds