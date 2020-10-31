Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jon Moore
@thejmoore
Download free
Share
Info
Broad Ripple, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Published on
October 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Myra
7 photos
· Curated by Henriëtte Meeske
myra
cup
dish
Palimpsest
247 photos
· Curated by Stephanie B
palimpsest
rust
Texture Backgrounds
rust
70 photos
· Curated by Luisa Vervoorn
rust
rusty
Metal Backgrounds
Related tags
rust
broad ripple
indianapolis
in
usa
Metal Backgrounds
siding
corrugate
corrugated
weather
weathered
screws
PNG images