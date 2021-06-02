Go to Manish Tulaskar's profile
Kabini, Karnataka
A kingfisher bird sitting on a dead tree in a lake, looking for food. Kingfishers are small to medium sized birds inhabiting wetlands and woodlands throughout the world. They are well known for their brightly colored feathers, ranging in color from red to green to black. Some kingfishers have tufts of feathers on their heads which stick upwards. Other kingfisher species have flat, smooth feathers covering their bodies. Female kingfishers are more colorful than males.

