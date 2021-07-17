Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 18, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Efate, Vanuatu
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
church
vanuatu
island
pacific
vegetation
architecture
building
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Blue Wallpapers
cathedral
spire
steeple
tower
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #26: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Brown Backgrounds
Dark Bloom
120 photos · Curated by Helena Hertz
HD Dark Wallpapers
bloom
Flower Images
Noir
358 photos · Curated by Paul Samulyak
noir
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers