Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Colored Thanka Yantra buddhist arts in Kathmandu Nepal
Related tags
buddhist
culture
temple
prayer
Travel Images
Flag Images & Pictures
kathmandu
Buddha Images
bodhnath
nepal
architecture
HD Gold Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
Religion Images
stupa
religious
Eye Images
faith
boudhanath
gompa
Free stock photos
Related collections
prayer
61 photos
· Curated by maria novela
prayer
hand
finger
Missions - General
259 photos
· Curated by Moses Camacho
mission
human
face
backgrounds and textures
215 photos
· Curated by Tim Dockery
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers