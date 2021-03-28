Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mona Jain
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Published
on
March 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Celebrating the new blossoms!
Related tags
lodhi gardens
lodhi estate
new delhi
delhi
india
Flower Images
HD Green Wallpapers
HD 3D Wallpapers
nikon
new season
spring flowers
Spring Images & Pictures
garden
outdoors
marigold
flower field
Nature Images
fauna
flora
HD White Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Wonderland
23 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
wonderland
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Collection #5: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
outdoor
Mother's Day
64 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures