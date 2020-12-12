Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Giedre Kupstyte
@giedrekup
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
home decor
coffee cup
cup
HD Grey Wallpapers
pottery
plant
Food Images & Pictures
bread
Free stock photos
Related collections
Jula
139 photos
· Curated by Quyen Le Gjone
jula
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Eye Factor Creativity
9,419 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Color Wallpapers
minimal
wall
Food and Drink
119 photos
· Curated by JORDAN WITTE
drink
Food Images & Pictures
plant