Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lisanto 李奕良
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Sanxia District, New Taipei City, Taiwan
Published on
October 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
UCPE
151 photos
· Curated by Fattah Mulya
ucpe
Book Images & Photos
HD Grey Wallpapers
Potential BD
4,774 photos
· Curated by Nara
worship
HD Art Wallpapers
Buddha Images
slowdancer@live.com
91 photos
· Curated by Lilly OMalley
plant
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
taiwan
sanxia district
new taipei city
temple
architecture
building
taipei
statue
confucianism
chinese
Lion Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
column
pillar
emblem
symbol
worship
shrine
Public domain images