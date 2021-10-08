Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
sagar shrestha
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bride
lengha
wedding photoshoot
nepali bride
ornaments
human
face
People Images & Pictures
female
clothing
apparel
Women Images & Pictures
smile
performer
portrait
photography
photo
Girls Photos & Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Earth from Above
1,795 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
above
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Little Ones
443 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
little
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Collection #182: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Football Images
Best Soccer Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers