a Blue flower (German: Die Blaue Blume Centaurea cyanus) is a central symbol of romanticism. Represents the longing, love and metaphysical desire for the infinite. Plants that bloom in central Europe and produce blue flowers, such as cornflower and common chicory are considered as the really existing “blue flower”. As a symbol of the unattainable is used in particular the blue rose, which until today could not be created.