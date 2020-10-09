Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zyanya BMO
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ballerina resting in sunlight
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
mirror
feet
dancer
dance room
barra
ballet
ballerina
sunlight
spandex
resting
human
People Images & Pictures
working out
Sports Images
Sports Images
exercise
fitness
HD Wood Wallpapers
Yoga Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Bella
89 photos · Curated by Lory Sofia
bella
human
Women Images & Pictures
education artistique
47 photos · Curated by mariel reiser
education
Light Backgrounds
human
music/performance
31 photos · Curated by Sarah Robison
Music Images & Pictures
human
leisure activity