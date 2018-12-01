Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Charles Postiaux
Available for hire
Download free
Published on
December 1, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Millie
9 photos
· Curated by Tena Moore
millie
Flower Images
plant
Asia
35 photos
· Curated by Julia Reich
asium
statue
Buddha Images
Buddhism
74 photos
· Curated by elma
buddhism
Buddha Images
worship
Related tags
worship
temple
HD Art Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Buddha Images
statue
building
architecture
sculpture
shrine
sunshine
japan
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Religion Images
religious
tokyo
HD Japanese Wallpapers
plant
Public domain images