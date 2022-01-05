Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernard Faure
@befaure
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
violet flower
dew
water drop
purple flower
daisy flower
single flower
plant
daisy
daisies
blossom
petal
pollen
HD Purple Wallpapers
aster
asteraceae
anemone
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Urban
70 photos
· Curated by Andy McGuinness
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Work from Anywhere
167 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Collection #127: Slack
10 photos
· Curated by Slack
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images