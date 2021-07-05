Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Natasya J.
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kuala lumpur
federal territory of kuala lumpur
malaysia
Nature Backgrounds
nature green
Butterfly Images
outdoors
open field
field
garden
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
apiaceae
pottery
jar
vase
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Friends
210 photos
· Curated by Monae Harris
friend
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Houseplant heaven
621 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
potted plant
pot
Frontal Facades
194 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
facade
HD Windows Wallpapers
building