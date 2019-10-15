Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jasmine Hana Otto
@jashana
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ludwigsburg, Germany
Published
on
October 15, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
germany
ludwigsburg
fountain
castle
baroque
architecture
garden
film photography
background picture
beautiful garden
35mm
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Water Wallpapers
lawn
outdoors
park
People Images & Pictures
human
Free stock photos
Related collections
Wedding
1,214 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
marriage
Miniatures
22 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban
Fashion
77 photos
· Curated by Tran Mau Tri Tam
fashion
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures