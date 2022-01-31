Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sam
@sam_bad
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
dome
architecture
building
monastery
housing
People Images & Pictures
human
mosque
House Images
villa
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Dancers
35 photos · Curated by Susan Rubenstein
dancer
Dance Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Above the Trees 🌲
75 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
above
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
BREAKFAST
27 photos · Curated by Amy Merriweather
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
plate