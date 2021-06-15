Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bibhash
@perventuator
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nakuru, Kenya
Published
on
June 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Beautiful scenes from a safari in the natural reserves in Kenya
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
nakuru
kenya
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
mammal
hippo
Nature Images
safari
african
park
savannah
savanna
reserve
Tourism Pictures
herd
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoors
resting
hippopotamus
swimming
Backgrounds
Related collections
Animals
89 photos · Curated by Kalani Kordus
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Savanna
36 photos · Curated by Adam Dahlheim
savanna
outdoor
Animals Images & Pictures
Animals
150 photos · Curated by Nicte Hunt
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
pet