Go to Barun Ghosh's profile
Available for hire
Download free
assorted foods on stainless steel tray
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Hotel Narain Niwas Palace, Narayan Singh Road, Rambagh, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Published on Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Indian Food
14 photos · Curated by Jasmine Trails
indian food
Food Images & Pictures
meal
india in color palate
11 photos · Curated by Emily Glaser
HD Color Wallpapers
india
jaipur
Food&Beverages
11 photos · Curated by Sarvesh Pathak
beverage
Food Images & Pictures
meal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking