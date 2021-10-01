Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ezequiel Garrido
@zegarr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4d
ago
Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
equalizer
Related tags
equalizer
Music Images & Pictures
sound
guitarr
bass
guitar
sounds
band
photo
photography
electronics
amplifier
stereo
Free images
Related collections
Textures
190 photos
· Curated by Jeromy Logan
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
home
557 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
home
indoor
interior
Collection #77: Lauren Bath
9 photos
· Curated by Lauren Bath
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers