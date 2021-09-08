Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
May Sermonia
@mooodlz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Close up of leaves
Related tags
Texture Backgrounds
leaves wallpaper
plant wallpaper
plant
fern
Leaf Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Travel
430 photos
· Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Skate 🛹
42 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
skate
Sports Images
HD Skateboard Wallpapers
Beautiful forests
33 photos
· Curated by Maria Victoria Portelles
HD Forest Wallpapers
outdoor
plant