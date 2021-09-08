Go to May Sermonia's profile
@mooodlz
Download free
green fern plant in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Close up of leaves

Related collections

Travel
430 photos · Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Skate 🛹
42 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
skate
Sports Images
HD Skateboard Wallpapers
Beautiful forests
33 photos · Curated by Maria Victoria Portelles
HD Forest Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking