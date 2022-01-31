Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ansie Potgieter
@ansiep
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tsitsikamma, South Africa
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
tsitsikamma
south africa
plant
Flower Images
blossom
anther
bud
sprout
asteraceae
dahlia
petal
pollen
aster
Public domain images
Related collections
don't go chasing waterfalls
94 photos · Curated by rebelsinceday1
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
Chicago
350 photos · Curated by Tom Schenk
HD Chicago Wallpapers
building
united state
National Nutrition Month
16 photos · Curated by S. Ross Morris
nutrition
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures