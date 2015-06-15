Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Haydn Golden
@goldensson
Download free
Published on
June 15, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Flowers ... Up Close and Beautiful
273 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
Flower Images
Rose Images
plant
flowers
46 photos
· Curated by emily christensen
Flower Images
plant
blossom
PLANTS
476 photos
· Curated by La Lotus ੴ
plant
Flower Images
flora
Related tags
plant
lily
blossom
Flower Images
pond lily
Public domain images