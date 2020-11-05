Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
YuriO Lybenskyi
@lybenskyi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Abandoned leaf
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ground
maple
maple leaf
path
walkway
tar
photography
photo
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Fantasy and Magic Aesthetic
440 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
fantasy
magic
People Images & Pictures
Collection #101: Dan Snow
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Snow
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Clean Backgrounds
57 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images