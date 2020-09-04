Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Corina Rainer
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pas de Chèvres, Evolène, Schweiz
Published
on
September 4, 2020
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Panorama view from pas de chèvre with thistles in the foreground
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
pas de chèvres
evolène
schweiz
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
valais
HD Blue Wallpapers
thistle
nature photographhy
mountain peak
switzerland
thistles
blue sky
swiss mountains
top of the mountain
HD Green Wallpapers
grainy
bokeh
hikinh
fields
Public domain images
Related collections
Earth
28 photos · Curated by Kira
Earth Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Backgrounds
30 photos · Curated by Kristina Meyer
HQ Background Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountains
252 photos · Curated by Krystal-Lee Cooper
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
mountain range