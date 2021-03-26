Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
John Amarillas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Big Bear Lake, Big Bear City, United States
Published
5 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cool Morning
Related tags
big bear lake
big bear city
united states
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
lake
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
reservoir
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Human-made
56 photos
· Curated by Mary Pat Campbell
human-made
building
architecture
Monotone
54 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
monotone
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Buildings and Towns
105 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images