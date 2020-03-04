Go to CDC's profile
@cdc
Download free
coronavirus
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Current Events
, COVID-19
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Related collections

Ü30 Game
12 photos · Curated by Dirk Degen
human
virus
clothing
COVID-19 Relief
26 photos · Curated by Serenta Ramraj
covid-19
human
current event
Bacteria & Viruses
19 photos · Curated by Jochen Bretschneider
viruse
bacterium
virus
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking