Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Experimental
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
fir
abies
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Purple Wallpapers
pine
HD Snow Wallpapers
conifer
vegetation
ice
HD Sky Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Infrared and ultraviolet etc
88 photos
· Curated by Anastasia Lipatova
infrared
plant
outdoor
Solid Color
23 photos
· Curated by Alistair Williams
HD Color Wallpapers
human
portrait
resource
361 photos
· Curated by Chaeyoon Oh
resource
human
HD Grey Wallpapers