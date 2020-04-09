Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ajay Ahide
@ajayahide
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 9, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vegetation
bush
plant
petal
blossom
Flower Images
Rose Images
jar
vase
potted plant
pottery
geranium
herbal
herbs
planter
peony
Leaf Backgrounds
dahlia
asteraceae
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Europe
37 photos
· Curated by GEM Communications
europe
building
architecture
Portraotic
167 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
portraotic
People Images & Pictures
human
Winter
276 photos
· Curated by Line Gad Stausgaard
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor