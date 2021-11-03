Go to Kate Laine's profile
@kikimora33
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on LEICA CAMERA AG, LEICA X2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Houseplant heaven
632 photos · Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
pot
potted plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking