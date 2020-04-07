Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
IR picture
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
infrared
germany
Nature Images
outdoors
fog
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
ground
weather
mist
fir
abies
Free stock photos
Related collections
Gradient Nation
1,657 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
fire, sun & lights
247 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Fire Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Ebony Ladies
4,581 photos
· Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
lady
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures