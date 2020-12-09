Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kurt Liebhaeuser
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Starnberger See, Deutschland
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
starnberger see
deutschland
lake
bavaria
Winter Images & Pictures
new years eve
beige
HD Water Wallpapers
waterfront
Nature Images
pier
dock
port
outdoors
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
panoramic
Free stock photos
Related collections
Lego
70 photos
· Curated by Paul C
lego
Toys Pictures
HD Kids Wallpapers
Buildings
75 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Grass
126 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers