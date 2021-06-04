Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
lush
plants
HD Design Wallpapers
pot
hanging
indoor
plant
vegetation
bush
Public domain images
Related collections
Christianity
96 photos
· Curated by Julie Rothe
christianity
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
Story telling
77 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Unsplash Editorial
6,531 photos
· Curated by Unsplash
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor