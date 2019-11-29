Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Khamkéo Vilaysing
@mahkeo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jalan Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten de Gianyar, Bali, Indonésie
Published
on
November 30, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ubud
bali
jalan monkey forest
kabupaten de gianyar
indonésie
Animals Images & Pictures
Monkey Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
lunch
eating
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife
mammal
baboon
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
UngEnergi
42 photos
· Curated by Line Thamawat
ungenergi
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
monkey forest
15 photos
· Curated by Reshi Mahendra
HD Forest Wallpapers
Monkey Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Bali
66 photos
· Curated by Roy Chen
bali
indonesia
HD Grey Wallpapers