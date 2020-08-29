Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Colin Davis
@cd163601
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 29, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Butterfly
Related tags
Butterfly Images
Butterfly Images
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
monarch
Bee Pictures & Images
honey bee
Birds Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
The Night Sky
789 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
night
Star Images
outdoor
books, libraries, paper
204 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
library
Paper Backgrounds
Book Images & Photos
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images