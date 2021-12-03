Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tuan Lifecolor
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
amaryllidaceae
lupin
acanthaceae
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Portraits
688 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures
50 SHADES OF PURPLE
58 photos
· Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Purple Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Micro Worlds
573 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
aerial view
aerial
HD Grey Wallpapers