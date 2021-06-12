Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhaktapur, Непал
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bhaktapur, old city near Kathmandy in Nepal
Related tags
bhaktapur
непал
HD Brick Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
archaeology
architecture
building
symbol
Backgrounds
Related collections
Landscape
1,198 photos
· Curated by Carlo Cardella
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Mobile Only 📱
97 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
united state
Emotions
20 photos
· Curated by Alyona Smorodnikova
emotion
People Images & Pictures
human