Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cristi Botar
@cristibotar20
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Roșia Montană, Romania
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
roșia montană
romania
plant
Flower Images
blossom
wasp
hornet
andrena
Bee Pictures & Images
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
geranium
petal
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #32: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers
wilderness
42 photos
· Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor
Textures
343 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers