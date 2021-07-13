Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Farhad Ibrahimzade
@ferhadd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Woman drinking yellow fruit cocktail at a cafe
Related tags
beverage
drink
cocktail
plant
bar
gin
cold
punch
rosemary
aperitif
sweet
season
Party Backgrounds
table
restaurant
garnish
HD Pink Wallpapers
strawberry
HD Green Wallpapers
Book Images & Photos
Backgrounds
Related collections
Vibrant
18 photos
· Curated by Aubrey Bray
vibrant
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Explore more
146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
explore
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Computer
39 photos
· Curated by Anand Houston
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
office