Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elisa Kennemer
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 28, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Golden Retriever Dog looking out snowy window
Related tags
Dog Images & Pictures
golden retriever
HD Windows Wallpapers
cold
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
mammal
Puppies Images & Pictures
home decor
Backgrounds
Related collections
Animals
38 photos
· Curated by Val
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
pet
DOGGIES
57 photos
· Curated by Giovanna Oliveira Silva
doggy
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Doggos
3,150 photos
· Curated by Nicki Swan
doggo
Dog Images & Pictures
pet