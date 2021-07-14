Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
DAVID TANG
@tang149
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 15, 2021
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
camera
electronics
tripod
photography
photo
face
video camera
portrait
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Inspirational
227 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
Inspirational Images
HQ Background Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Night Sky
119 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images
Reflection & Introspection
70 photos
· Curated by Tools For Motivation
reflection
People Images & Pictures
human