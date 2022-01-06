Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Long Ling
@itslinglong
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wellington, New Zealand
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS 250D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
wellington
new zealand
Lighthouse Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
architecture
building
tower
beacon
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
The Journey
63 photos · Curated by Stacey Corrin
journey
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Reflection Perfection
242 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
reflection
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
books, libraries, paper
220 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
Paper Backgrounds
library
Book Images & Photos