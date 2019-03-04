A woman advises the CEO, (out of frame), while he fields questions from the floor, A Celebration of Woman’s Day, Seattle Region, Bellevue, Washington, USA. All the women shown work in high tech as consultants in the US. They are the best and brightest from universities in India. They remain concerned about children in general but specifically girls in India and the rest of the developing world and aspire to help them. Their topics deal with improving children’s lives with education, fulfilling other needs. A sub-section of technology workers, many of these women are in the US on H1-B Visas.