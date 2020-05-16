Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bolatbek Gabiden
@gabiden
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mongolia
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Canon EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Altai mountains, Mongolia
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
mongolia
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
mountain range
peak
ice
slope
HD Snow Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Anxiety
189 photos
· Curated by Katie Woelz
anxiety
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Valentine's Day
104 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Animals and Emotions
43 photos
· Curated by Crystal Calhoun
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Wallpapers