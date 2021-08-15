Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Inna Kupchenko
@innakup
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Canon, EOS 2000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Bee Pictures & Images
bumblebee
Flower Images
plant
pollen
apidae
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
wasp
hornet
andrena
Flower Images
blossom
honey bee
Backgrounds
Related collections
Travel
38 photos · Curated by Carolyne Stanley
Travel Images
building
Car Images & Pictures
Purple
86 photos · Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
night
Earth and Nature
130 photos · Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers