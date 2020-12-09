Go to Earl Wilcox's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person holding white ceramic round bowl
person holding white ceramic round bowl
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Santa Barbara, CA, USA
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Creating cups on a potter's wheel.

Related collections

ceramics store
41 photos · Curated by Layla Stoutenborough
ceramic
pottery
bowl
BADDU
102 photos · Curated by Barbara Paulo
baddu
Flower Images
plant
Töpfern
171 photos · Curated by Dina Bychkov
topfern
pottery
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking