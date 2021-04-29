Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A religious statue.
Related tags
HD Black Wallpapers
head
human
People Images & Pictures
figurine
Toys Pictures
doll
Creative Commons images
Related collections
★ — TEXTURES / COLORS
892 photos
· Curated by laila khan
Texture Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma
Just Say "I Do"
376 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
couple
Love Images