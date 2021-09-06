Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernard Chama
@bsteps
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wristwatch
clock tower
building
architecture
tower
Clock Images
analog clock
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Minimal Collection
65 photos
· Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Single Element
53 photos
· Curated by Alida McDaniel
People Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
hand
Collection #66: Chris Coyier
9 photos
· Curated by Chris Coyier
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
silhouette