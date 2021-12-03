Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
CHUTTERSNAP
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
ornament
Holiday Backgrounds
HD Snow Wallpapers
Love Images
gift
season
festive
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #109: Heather Payne
10 photos · Curated by Heather Payne
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Humanity
123 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human
views
302 photos · Curated by rebelsinceday1
view
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images