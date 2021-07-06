Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Philip Myrtorp
@philipmyr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kumla, Sweden
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up of a lily of the valley
Related tags
kumla
sweden
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
field
outdoors
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
environment
Summer Images & Pictures
close up
crop
HD Dark Wallpapers
gritty
HD Water Wallpapers
drops
lily of the valley
plant
droplet
blossom
Public domain images
Related collections
Spirit Animals
92 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Writer's Collection
204 photos
· Curated by Jenna Avery
writer
writing
hand
Angles
143 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
angle
building
architecture